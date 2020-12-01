Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

