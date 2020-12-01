Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60. Future has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

