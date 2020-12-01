Basid Coin Achieves Market Cap of $281.32 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Basid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00004008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $281.32 million and $2.73 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00159237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00914634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00224706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00452521 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00158588 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,099,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com.

Basid Coin Token Trading

Basid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.