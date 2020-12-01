Baxter International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

