Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

