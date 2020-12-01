Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $25.50. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 17,246 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

