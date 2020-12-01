Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Best Buy worth $369,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

