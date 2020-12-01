Betashares Australian Bank Senior Floating Rate Bond ETF (QPON.AX) (ASX:QPON) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Betashares Australian Bank Senior Floating Rate Bond ETF (QPON.AX) (ASX:QPON) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$25.67.

