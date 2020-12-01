Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (BYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s previous dividend of $16.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,044.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.03. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.27).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

