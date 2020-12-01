BigUp (BIGUP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021836 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

