Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $25.50. Bilby Plc (BILB.L) shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 214,395 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.44.

In other news, insider Sangita Shah bought 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($26,130.10).

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

