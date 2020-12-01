Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $30.61 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.42 billion and approximately $491.21 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $30.61 or 0.00159237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00914634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00224706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00452521 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00158588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00093847 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

