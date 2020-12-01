Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

Biogen stock opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.14. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

