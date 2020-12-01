Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $99.92 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Gate.io, Bithumb and Kucoin. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $99.92 million and $1.69 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00026972 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, BigONE, YoBit, Gate.io, Crex24, HitBTC, Exrates, Huobi, Indodax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

