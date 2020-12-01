Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $159.50 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $9.11 or 0.00048254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $159.50 million and $10.44 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00396544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

