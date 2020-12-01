Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

BKH stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,183.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

