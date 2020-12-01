Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of BHWB opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

