Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys 89,798 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,798 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 3.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Centene worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

