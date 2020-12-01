Bloom Tree Partners LLC Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191,170 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up approximately 2.2% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Zendesk worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,758. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.42.

Zendesk stock opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

