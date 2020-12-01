Bloom Tree Partners LLC Invests $30.05 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 565,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,047,000. Syneos Health makes up 3.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Syneos Health by 262.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Syneos Health by 498.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,773,813 shares of company stock worth $223,685,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

