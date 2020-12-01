Bloom Tree Partners LLC Sells 274,081 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 274,081 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 3.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.