Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 709,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,000. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises about 1.5% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 2.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.