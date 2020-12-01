Bloom Tree Partners LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 291,127 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $20,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.42, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.