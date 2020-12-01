BNP Paribas Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

VWAGY opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

