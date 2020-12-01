Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

