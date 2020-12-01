Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Booking worth $353,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Booking by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,835.74.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,028.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,128.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,854.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,749.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.