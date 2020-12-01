Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BORR opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Borr Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.65.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

