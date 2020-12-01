Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Shares of Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.21. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 226,103 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55.

About Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

