BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

