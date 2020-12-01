Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $402.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $173,787,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

