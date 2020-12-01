Brokerages Anticipate Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

CMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

NYSE:CMO opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $543.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 196,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

