Brokerages Anticipate Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Fury Gold Mines also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fury Gold Mines.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FURY opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

