Brokerages Set BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target at $41.20

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMCH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BMC Stock by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

