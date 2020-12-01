Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Monday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B)’s previous dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ:BF/B opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BF/B. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

