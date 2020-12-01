Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Declares Dividend of GBX 15.80

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) announced a dividend on Monday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BNZL opened at GBX 2,389 ($31.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,455.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.73. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Get Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) alerts:

BNZL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

In other Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total value of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.