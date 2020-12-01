Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BZZUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.