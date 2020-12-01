Bytecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $31.03 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $31.03 million and approximately $28,238.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00664656 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

