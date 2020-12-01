Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Financial Analysis

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -68.33% -57.61% Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Viemed Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$19.36 million ($1.88) -0.81 Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.75 $8.52 million $0.21 46.43

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences. Caladrius Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caladrius Biosciences and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 590.79%. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Caladrius Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.