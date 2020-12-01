Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:CALT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:CALT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had issued 4,153,385 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,991,008 based on an initial share price of $19.50. After the end of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.46 million and a PE ratio of -26.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

