Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

