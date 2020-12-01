Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNQ opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

