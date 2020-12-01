Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSUI opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Cannabis Suisse has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Cannabis Suisse Company Profile

Cannabis Suisse Corp. operates as a licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils in Switzerland. It offers products under the Alpine Cannabis brand name. The company was formerly known as Geant Corp. and changed its name to Cannabis Suisse Corp.

