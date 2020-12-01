Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Capita plc (CPI.L) stock opened at GBX 42.45 ($0.55) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.65. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $490.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43.

About Capita plc (CPI.L)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

