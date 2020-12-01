Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $58.00

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.00, but opened at $55.40. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 11,145 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The company has a market cap of $39.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.15.

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) Company Profile (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

