Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 1,093.8% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.47 million, a PE ratio of -152.65 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

