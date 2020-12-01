Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $13.73

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.45. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 261,773 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.