CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 0.76. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.