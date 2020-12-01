Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Separately, Citigroup cut Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

