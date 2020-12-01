Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 15th

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Cass Information Systems news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

