Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

